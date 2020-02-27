Vestor Capital LLC Buys 2,421 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 1.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,899,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

