Vestor Capital LLC Has $16.24 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,699 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

VZ traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,893,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,324,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $236.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

