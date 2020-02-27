Vestor Capital LLC Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 140,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,423,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $7.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.01. 17,520,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,261,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $369.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day moving average is $185.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.