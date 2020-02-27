Vestor Capital LLC Has $20.57 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 3.1% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 121,050,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,172,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

