Vestor Capital LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,959,000 after acquiring an additional 776,739 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,929,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,400. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

