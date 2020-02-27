Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,648,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556,663. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

