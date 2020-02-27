Vestor Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 111,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 48,089,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,911,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.37.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

