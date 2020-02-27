Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,997,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.05. 3,130,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.