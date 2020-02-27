Vestor Capital LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,630,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,174. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.70 and a one year high of $202.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

