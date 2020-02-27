Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 532,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of MMP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit