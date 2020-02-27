Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 532,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of MMP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

