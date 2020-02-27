Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,179,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,077,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,901.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 176,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.68. 11,432,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,263. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $62.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

