Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 1,679 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 562,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,379. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

