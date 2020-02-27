Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 227 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,740,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 184,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPV traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $57.34. 468,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,277. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

