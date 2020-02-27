Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 14,689,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,229,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

