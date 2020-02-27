Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 102,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $4.83 on Thursday, hitting $119.21. 176,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.89 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

