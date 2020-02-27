Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 991,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $35.04.

