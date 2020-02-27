Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,129,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,329,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 182,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 36,892 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 274,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

