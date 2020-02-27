Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.71. 6,227,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,858. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

