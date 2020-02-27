Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

SLYG traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.83. 385,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,638. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $66.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

