Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 167 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 84,955 shares of company stock valued at $17,693,589. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,627,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,231,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.09. The company has a market capitalization of $540.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

