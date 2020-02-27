Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 7,103 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 61,354,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,571,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

