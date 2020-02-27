Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 211,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

NYSE WM traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,878. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

