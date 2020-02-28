-$0.31 EPS Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBB shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,122. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $630.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

In other news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

