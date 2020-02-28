14,457 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Generac by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

