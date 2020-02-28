20,607 Shares in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. 10,429,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

