51,568 Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,397.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFA stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 347,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

