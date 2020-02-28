73,882 Shares in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.75% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 791.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter.

PPH traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. 76,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

