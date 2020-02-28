86,127 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $15,602,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 214,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. 1,061,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.