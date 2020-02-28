Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $21.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,339.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,466.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.