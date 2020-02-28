Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.07.

AMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMED stock traded down $12.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.01. 539,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $57,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,329 shares of company stock valued at $4,636,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $9,222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

