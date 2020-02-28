Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $199.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,751. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

