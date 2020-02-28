Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,136. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

