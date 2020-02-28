Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $32.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

GIL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,695. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 431,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 106,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: Overbought

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit