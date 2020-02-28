Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $32.00

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

GIL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,695. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 431,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 106,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

