ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) PT Raised to $9.00

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,055,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149,460. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,489,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

