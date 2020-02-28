ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) PT Raised to $9.00

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.
NYSE NLY traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,055,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149,460. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,489,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.