Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apogee anticipates revenue growth between flat to down 1% for fiscal 2020 while earnings per share is estimated at $2.15-$2.30. The mid-point of the earnings guidance reflects a year-over-year decline of 25%. Operational improvements in Framing Systems segment is anticipated to be offset by lower revenues from increased customer-driven schedule delays and lower orders. Delays at customer end and heightened competition from foreign players pose a threat to the Glass segment. Apogee is likely to incur approximately $4 million to $5 million of total start-up costs for the new Architectural Glass growth initiative, which is likely to impact the segment’s margins. Costs associated with supply chain initiatives, and increased corporate costs from higher legal and other advisory expenses will hurt the company’s margins in fiscal 2020.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

APOG stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. 3,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

