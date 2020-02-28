Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. Avista also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.

AVA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Avista from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

AVA traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $47.18. 16,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. Avista has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

In other Avista news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

