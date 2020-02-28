B. Riley Boosts SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to $26.10

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $26.10 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.19 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ SSRM traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 276,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after buying an additional 370,769 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 121.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 415,500 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

