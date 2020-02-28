BMO Capital Markets Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus restated a positive rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.65.

NYSE:DE traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 200,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

