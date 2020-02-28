Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 5.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,605,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $52,180,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $35.81 on Friday, reaching $1,695.66. The stock had a trading volume of 976,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,592.45 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,947.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,966.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 111.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,026.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.