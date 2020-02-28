Brokerages Expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. THL Credit posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover THL Credit.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCRD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRD traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.79. 177,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,705. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 461,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 560,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

