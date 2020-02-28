Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.
NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 8,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $49.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.
