Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 8,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

