China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Up 76.1% in February

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the January 30th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CXDC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 141,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. China XD Plastics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other China XD Plastics news, CFO Dahe Zhang sold 93,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $192,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $160,269.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,500 shares of company stock worth $540,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

