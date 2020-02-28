Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,672,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cintas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after buying an additional 46,657 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,767. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.04 and a 200 day moving average of $268.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

