CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 3,713,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,105. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

