Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,018. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

