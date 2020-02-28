Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 767.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises about 1.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,357,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,524. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

