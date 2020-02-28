Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.7% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $11.99 on Friday, reaching $281.14. 7,090,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,080. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.79 and a 200-day moving average of $297.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

