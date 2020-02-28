Credit Suisse Group Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $106.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $6,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 131,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

