Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544. Cyanotech has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

