Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,929,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 191,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Deere & Company by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,171. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.65.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

